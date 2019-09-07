First Alert Forecast: Heat only lasts a few more days as rain chances back mid week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Saturday is going to be a copy and paste from Friday. High pressure still hanging around meaning that the it’s going to stay hot and dry. A few clouds will build, but the sun is still going to heat us up into the upper 90s to start the day. With dewpoints in the mid 70s we’ll still see a heat index in the triple digits through much of the afternoon. This has also triggered a heat advisory for SWLA until 6 pm. Use caution when working outside. Out door plans are definitely a go for this weekend! Hopefully those plans include a way to stay cool with this heat still hanging around. As we near sunset temperatures begin to fall and we’ll drop into the mid 70s once again for overnight lows.