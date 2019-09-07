First Alert Forecast: Heat only lasts a few more days as rain chances back mid week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Saturday is going to be a copy and paste from Friday. High pressure still hanging around meaning that the it’s going to stay hot and dry. A few clouds will build, but the sun is still going to heat us up into the upper 90s to start the day. With dewpoints in the mid 70s we’ll still see a heat index in the triple digits through much of the afternoon. This has also triggered a heat advisory for SWLA until 6 pm. Use caution when working outside. Out door plans are definitely a go for this weekend! Hopefully those plans include a way to stay cool with this heat still hanging around. As we near sunset temperatures begin to fall and we’ll drop into the mid 70s once again for overnight lows.
Sunday we’ll start with warm and muggy conditions, but at least we’ll see clear skies. A few cloud start to build during the afternoon, but those won’t help with the heat. Highs reach the upper 90s with a heat index between 102-107 once. That heat index is a bit higher Sunday because we see those dewpoint increasing due to southern winds. This could trigger a heat advisory once again so use caution outside. Outdoor plans are a go for this weekend with no rain to interrupt plans! But, the heat could put a damper on things as its going to a scorcher once again. Be sure to have a way to cool off in this heat. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s.
Monday we start with warm, humid conditions and during the afternoon we can expect a few clouds. This means plenty of sunshine still hanging around keeping the heat up. Highs top out in the mid 90s during the afternoon. With a heat index any where from 100-105 during the hottest parts of the day. Once again lows fall into the mid 70s.
No great rain chances in the next 10 days so be sure to water the grass and outside plants! We do see a slim chance for rain during mid week between a 20-30% chance, but those will be hit or miss the few that develop. The following weekend we could see a better chance for rain, but the chances are remaining slim at this time.
Out in the tropics, we’re still monitoring Hurricane Dorian at a category 2 storm now impacting Canada! This northeastward movement is expected to continue as Dorian will slowly fall apart into the start of next week. We’re still monitoring Tropical storm Gabrielle as it remains no threat to land! We do have one other area to monitor out in the Atlantic that just moved off the coast of Africa. This area has decreased to a medium chance of developing in the next 5 days.
