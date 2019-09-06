Touchdown Live week one Thursday night recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The first action of the 2019 season is in the book as the area saw seven local teams in action. Three schools debuted brand new football coaches in Sulphur’s Cecil Thomas, East Beauregard’s Ronnie Simmons and Oakdale’s Destin Deterich. Deterich’s Warriors were the lone winner among that group.
Hamilton Christian technically had an open week and the Warriors were victorious against the Leesville junior varsity football team in an exhibition. Head Coach Jules Sullen will make his Warrior’s debut next week against Highland Baptist.
SCORES FROM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5:
LCCP 21 - Sulphur 18
Kinder 48 - E. Beauregard 22
Oakdale 13 - Elton 0
Hamilton Christian 27 - Leesville JV 0
