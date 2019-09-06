SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 5, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 5, 2019.
Mark Wayne Thibodeaux, 41, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Claude Mitchell, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery, child endangerment.
Anthony Scott Benoit, 52, McLennan, TX: Aggravated assault with a firearm; monetary instrument abuse; out of state detainer (3 charges).
James Dale Crooks, 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Joshua Wade Trahan, 43, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; ignition interlock device offenses; operating a vehicle with a suspended licence.
Christopher Devonte Thomas, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; partial reimbursement by indigents; criminal mischief; out of state detainer.
Cassidy Reign Paris, 21, Nunnelly, TN: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jasmin Dwayne Coleman, 31, Opelousas: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Aaron Kyle Fontenot, 40, Hayes: Distrubing the peace; battery of a police officer; defamation.
Terry Lee Clark, 57, Stark: Aggravated battery; simple battery.
Shannon Rodrecous Reed Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Trespassing; theft under $1,000; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; contempt of court (2 charges).
Christopher Blane Welch, 36, Lake Charles: Theft under $750; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Jay Rideau, 33, Lake Charles: Strangulation; contempt of court.
Trenton Bryce Musser, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nathan John Ruggless, 45, Katy, TX: Contraband in a penal institution; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things.
Kallie Delane Jones, 27, Iowa: Simple criminal damage to property under $1,000.
James Lequon London, 23, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; instate detainer; probation detainer.
Jaylin Jeriod Stewart, 26, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery.
Klarens Micheal Tatum, 28, Lacassine: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
James Taylor Granger, 36, Vinton: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
