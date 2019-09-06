Jennings Police restructure narcotics unit for growing drug problem, overdoses in the city

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department says they have seen an increase in drug overdoses in recent weeks.
Police Chief Danny Semmes believes it is due to an increase in heroin and fentanyl in the city.
“It started really just pounding us over the past year, year and a half,” Semmes said. “I have been here 33 years in law enforcement in this parish and never saw heroin. It’s becoming an increasing problem.”
He says in the last month, authorities were called out to 8 overdoses, three in the same day, one of them fatal.
“We are trying to identify the source of the drugs that are coming in," Semmes said. "Every day my narcotics unit is working. They were working last night and executed two search warrants last night. They are tirelessly trying to locate the source of the heroin and fentanyl that is coming into our area.”
Semmes says the drugs are being smuggled into the country and brought into Jennings on Interstate 10. He says Jennings Police recently restructured their narcotics division to deal with the drug problem in the city.
“I’m having my narcotics unit focus more on the investigative aspect of it, which allows us to work a little harder on getting to the major drug dealers," Semmes said. "So rather than just arresting the users or someone with a small amounts of narcotics on them, we target the houses the upper level drug dealers that have the quantities.”
Just last week, Jennings Police say they executed two search warrants and arrested three who allegedly sold drugs. At one of those locations, police say they discovered 4.4 grams of pure fentanyl, a drug 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. Just a quarter of a milligram can kill you.
Semmes says in the last month, Jennings PD has made 48 arrests, with 23 of them being drug related.
