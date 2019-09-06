FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry weekend ahead; no real rain changes in sight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the active tropics continuing to take the spotlight in weather, there is nothing that is currently named nor developing that is a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time which is a good thing as we head into our sunny and hot weekend. Morning temperatures start off again in the lower to middle 70s as you head out the door for work and school today and will warm up steadily into the 80s and eventually into the 90s before the noon hour.