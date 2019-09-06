FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry weekend ahead; no real rain chances in sight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the active tropics continuing to take the spotlight in weather, there is nothing that is currently named nor developing that is a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time which is a good thing as we head into our sunny and hot weekend. Morning temperatures start off again in the lower to middle 70s as you head out the door for work and school today and will warm up steadily into the 80s and eventually into the 90s before the noon hour.
As was the case yesterday, high temperatures will top out around 99 degrees this afternoon which is the official high for today, although humidity levels will be just low enough that heat index values won’t be much higher than 103 to 104 during the hottest part of the afternoon. The main thing to remember today is sunscreen, sunglasses and hydration. Also don’t forget about your pets if left outdoors. Make sure they have a cool, shady spot with plenty of water and food.
Weather for a big night of high school football looks warm but pleasant once the sunsets, as temperatures fall out of the 90s and into the 80s through game time. Moisture wicking, breathable clothing will be your best friend if out at the game tonight, with temperatures no lower than the middle 80s even by 4th quarter. Make sure to stay hydrated if you’re on the field and take breaks if you sense heat related illness such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke is setting in.
Our pattern is locked in place through the upcoming weekend with the only change occurring next week coming as a return flow off the Gulf sends moisture levels on the increase and small rain chances by next Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring actual high temperatures down a few degrees but on the flip side send heat index values up a little higher to compensate for the difference.
While the focus on Dorian and Gabrielle continue to dominate the big weather story, neither of those systems will be of any impact to the Gulf with Dorian finally moving off the Carolina coastline by tonight and Saturday but not before causing major impacts along the North Carolina coast. Gabrielle remains out to sea and a couple of new areas of possible development bear watching but are no threat at this time.
Have a great Friday and enjoy the beautiful weekend ahead!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
