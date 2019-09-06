First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with no real rain chance in sight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday we’re ending our work week on a high note...literally. High pressure continues to keep SWLA hot and dry! We’ll see a few clouds starting to develop during the afternoon, but our dominant feature is going to be the sunshine once again. This will help to warm us up to the upper 90s. We still have to deal with a little bit of a heat index between 100-105 during the afternoon. In the direct sunlight it’s sure going to feel hot! Be sure to take frequent breaks from the sun. We have our first week of high school football! The good news for those games is that rain not going to be an issue! The problem will be that its going to be a scorcher. By kickoff we’ll see temperatures hovering around 93 with a heat index in the upper 90s. We’ll slowly cool as the sun sets, but not enough to really make a difference. Everyone from athletes to fans to the band needs to be sure to drink lots of water before and during the game! Overnight, we’ll drop into the mid 70s for a warm night.