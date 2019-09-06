First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with no real rain chance in sight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday we’re ending our work week on a high note...literally. High pressure continues to keep SWLA hot and dry! We’ll see a few clouds starting to develop during the afternoon, but our dominant feature is going to be the sunshine once again. This will help to warm us up to the upper 90s. We still have to deal with a little bit of a heat index between 100-105 during the afternoon. In the direct sunlight it’s sure going to feel hot! Be sure to take frequent breaks from the sun. We have our first week of high school football! The good news for those games is that rain not going to be an issue! The problem will be that its going to be a scorcher. By kickoff we’ll see temperatures hovering around 93 with a heat index in the upper 90s. We’ll slowly cool as the sun sets, but not enough to really make a difference. Everyone from athletes to fans to the band needs to be sure to drink lots of water before and during the game! Overnight, we’ll drop into the mid 70s for a warm night.
Saturday is going to be a copy and paste from Friday. High pressure still hanging around meaning that the it’s going to stay hot and dry. A few clouds will build, but the sun is still going to heat us up into the upper 90s to start the day. With dewpoints in the mid 70s we’ll still see a heat index in the triple digits through much of the afternoon. Out door plans are definitely a go for this weekend! Hopefully those plans include a way to stay cool with this heat still hanging around. As we near sunset temperatures begin to fall and we’ll drop into the mid 70s once again for overnight lows.
Sunday we’ll start with warm and muggy conditions, but at lest we’ll see clear skies. A few cloud start to build during the afternoon, but those won’t help with the heat. Highs reach the upper 90s with a heat index between 100-105 once again. Outdoor plans are a go for this weekend with no rain to interrupt plans! But, the heat could put a damper on things as its going to a scorcher once again. Be sure to have a way to cool off in this heat. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s.
Monday we start with warm, humid conditions and during the afternoon we can expect a few clouds. This means plenty of sunshine still hanging around keeping the heat up. Highs top out in the mid 90s during the afternoon. With a heat index any where from 100-105 during the hottest parts of the day. Once again lows fall into the mid 70s.
No great rain chances in the next 10 days so be sure to water the grass and outside plants! We do see a slim chance for rain during mid week between a 20-30% chance, but those will be hit or miss the few that develop. The following weekend we could see a better chance for rain, but the chances are remaining slim at this time.
Out in the tropics, we’re still monitoring Hurricane Dorian at a category 1 storm now slowly moving off shore. This northeastward movement is expected to continue as Dorian will slowly fall apart into the weekend. We’re still monitoring Tropical storm Gabrielle as it remains no threat to land! We do have two other areas to monitor out in the Atlantic. One in more of the central south Atlantic has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days and one that just moved off the coast of Africa that has a high chance of developing in the next 5 days. None of this storms are a threat to SWLA as all remains quiet in our area!
