Detention pond to improve drainage to be located off Louisiana Avenue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Calcasieu Police Jurors have purchased property to put in a detention pond to temporarily hold water, to help prevent flooding, but there’s confusion about where it will be located.
Residents got some bad information when they came to believe the pond would be where an old construction landfill used to be off Kirkman, north of Contraband Bayou.
Nearby resident Michael Johnson said, "I’m worried what they're going to open up--if they're going to dig it up, who knows what's going to come out of it, what’s under there."
And others say, in the sixties, there was even medical waste dumped nearby.
“Syringes and I didn’t know until years later, ‘til I started working construction, what the bio-hazard symbol looked like. And yes, I saw plenty of those red and black things. The EPA wasn’t started until Nixon did it in 1970,” said Al Delaney, a concerned citizen.
But Calcasieu Police Jury officials say no, the pond will not be where the old construction landfill was. The detention pond will be south of Contraband Bayou, off Louisiana Avenue near East McNeese Street.
Assistant to the Administrator, Alberto Galan, says the land was thoroughly evaluated.
“Before they bought it, we do have a consulting firm that went out there and evaluated the site. With the size, the materials, the soils underneath to make sure that it would be adequate to function as a regional detention facility and actually function and actually provide a cost benefit analysis as well. So it was evaluated it prior to it actually being purchased,” he said.
“We have verified that it is a very suitable site for a regional detention facility, that is along Contraband Bayou, one of the major laterals, especially within the City of lake Charles. And so it is adequate for a regional detention facility and it actually provides a really good benefit, not just for the surrounding area, but for those upstream and downstream when it comes to drainage,” he said.
He says the pond will gradually release water to prevent flooding and be an asset to the community.
“They do serve a dual purpose which in this case would be a passive park. What that means is that it would have a walking trail, it would have nice wrought iron fencing. It would be an amenity for the community and surrounding businesses rather than a detriment,” said Galan.
He explains it’s a detention pond (as opposed to a retention pond) because it holds water for a short period of time and then it’s released. Whereas, a retention pond maintains a pool of water throughout the year. When asked if they would stock it with fish, he said they can’t because the detention pond will be dry at times.
The pond is still in the design phase and there’s no estimated completion date yet.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.