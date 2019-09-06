AAA: Deaths caused by running red lights on the rise

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Whether you’re just not paying attention or you're just trying to beat the light, cars run through red lights every day.
It's something that Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police says not only puts you in danger, but everyone else on the road.
"We know it's a problem, we see it in many of the crashes that we investigate,” Anderson said. “We do know that there are some solutions out there, more enforcement is what we're trying to do."
According to a study by AAA, in 2017, 939 people were killed by drivers blowing through stop lights. They say that’s a 28% increase from 2012. Anderson says it has a lot to do with distracted driving.
"Eating, rubber necking at crashes, shaving, applying makeup, adjusting the radio, talking to other people, looking at things that have nothing to do with your primary task at hand which is driving," Anderson said.
He says he sees people run lights all too often. Anderson says it's best for everyone to drive as if your life depends on it.
“If the light is about to change as indicated by the yellow light, don’t try to beat it,” Anderson said. “If you can stop safely, stop safely, and just wait your turn. It’s just not worth it.”
