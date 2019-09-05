Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

INDIAN BAYOU, La. (KPLC) - The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying an armed robbery suspect, according to Sheriff Mike Couvillon.
Sheriff Couvillon says that officers were able to determine that around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 4, an unidentified male subject entered the Dollar General on La. 700 in the community of Indian Bayou.
The suspect then allegedly placed a small caliber handgun on the counter and demanded all the money from the register before exiting the store and fleeing in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as 5 foot 7 inches, 160 pounds, unknown race, wearing what appears to be a white jump suit, gloves and some type of clothing covering his face.
Sheriff Couvillon asks anyone with information to contact that Vermilion Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (337)-898-4403.
