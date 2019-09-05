Two indicted in connection with killing of Baton Rouge man in DeQuincy

George Buck and Nathaniel Mitchell have been indicted in the July 17 killing of Zacchaeus Burton. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning | September 5, 2019 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 4:32 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been indicted in connection with the July 17 death of Baton Rouge man Zacchaeus Hakim Burton.

George Anthony Buck, 27, and Nathaniel Mitchell III, 40, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Burton’s burned body was found at the end of D. Williams Road, off Rigmaiden Road.

Authorities say Burton had traveled to Lake Charles by bus and was was staying with Mitchell in Iowa.

Buck was arrested first. Authorities say Mitchell flew to St. Louis, Missouri, before returning to Calcasieu Parish and surrendering.

George Anthony Buck, 27
George Anthony Buck, 27 (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Nathaniel Mitchell, 40, of Iowa, turned himself in on a second-degree murder warrant Monday night. Mitchell is accused of killing Baton Rouge man Zacchaeus H. Burton, 29, on Wednesday, July 17, on D. Williams Road in DeQuincy.
