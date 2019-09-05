Two indicted in connection with killing of Baton Rouge man in DeQuincy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been indicted in connection with the July 17 death of Baton Rouge man Zacchaeus Hakim Burton.
George Anthony Buck, 27, and Nathaniel Mitchell III, 40, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Burton’s burned body was found at the end of D. Williams Road, off Rigmaiden Road.
Authorities say Burton had traveled to Lake Charles by bus and was was staying with Mitchell in Iowa.
Buck was arrested first. Authorities say Mitchell flew to St. Louis, Missouri, before returning to Calcasieu Parish and surrendering.
