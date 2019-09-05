SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 4, 2019.
Jabryiah Isaac Lee, 45, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Joseph Brandon Simien, 39, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary; illegal carrying of weapons or tools used by thieves or burglars.
Trina Lenora Calvin, 44, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; aggravated battery.
Christopher Owen Amrine, 32, DeRidder: Probation violation (2 charges).
Gavin Dale Benoit, 22, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Damun Parrish Barfield, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Freeman Crosby, 37, Westlake: Violations of protective orders; child endangerment.
Amber Lynn Ardoin, 33, Lake Charles: Forgery; contempt of court.
Roderick Bernard Thomas, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property; violations of protective orders.
Michael Paul Roche Jr., 26, Kaplan: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court.
Caster D Crawford, 39, Lakewood: Out of state detainer.
Austin Wayne Boettcher, 23, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Tracy Marlene Gordon, 27, Orberlin: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shanita Maria Gates, 50, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; contempt of court; theft under $1,000; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; speeding; traffic-control signals (2 charges); failure to stop or yield (2 charges); turning movements and required signals; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended licence; vehicle not registered.
Martin Foster Gillard, 44, Saukcentre, MN: Out of state detainer.
Mark Allen Bullard, 60, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Jonathan Blake Laurence, 29, Florien: Revocation of parole.
Chad Joseph Pearson, 32, Sulphur: Probation violation (2 charges).
Robert Ernie Perkins Jr., 32, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.
Thaddeaus Dewayne Hunter, 57, Lake Charles: First offense failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Tracy Lynn Carpenter, 55, Lake Charles: Telephone harassment.
JaMichael Issiah Siverand, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Rudy Castillo-Vasquez, 30, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Vernon Lain Sr., 59, Lake Charles: Failure to register an notify as a sex offender or child predator.
David Allen Clement, 32, Westlake: Second degree battery.
