SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 4, 2019
September 5, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 4, 2019.

Jabryiah Isaac Lee, 45, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Joseph Brandon Simien, 39, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary; illegal carrying of weapons or tools used by thieves or burglars.

Trina Lenora Calvin, 44, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; aggravated battery.

Christopher Owen Amrine, 32, DeRidder: Probation violation (2 charges).

Gavin Dale Benoit, 22, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Damun Parrish Barfield, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Freeman Crosby, 37, Westlake: Violations of protective orders; child endangerment.

Amber Lynn Ardoin, 33, Lake Charles: Forgery; contempt of court.

Roderick Bernard Thomas, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property; violations of protective orders.

Michael Paul Roche Jr., 26, Kaplan: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court.

Caster D Crawford, 39, Lakewood: Out of state detainer.

Austin Wayne Boettcher, 23, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Tracy Marlene Gordon, 27, Orberlin: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shanita Maria Gates, 50, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; contempt of court; theft under $1,000; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; speeding; traffic-control signals (2 charges); failure to stop or yield (2 charges); turning movements and required signals; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended licence; vehicle not registered.

Martin Foster Gillard, 44, Saukcentre, MN: Out of state detainer.

Mark Allen Bullard, 60, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Jonathan Blake Laurence, 29, Florien: Revocation of parole.

Chad Joseph Pearson, 32, Sulphur: Probation violation (2 charges).

Robert Ernie Perkins Jr., 32, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.

Thaddeaus Dewayne Hunter, 57, Lake Charles: First offense failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Tracy Lynn Carpenter, 55, Lake Charles: Telephone harassment.

JaMichael Issiah Siverand, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Rudy Castillo-Vasquez, 30, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Vernon Lain Sr., 59, Lake Charles: Failure to register an notify as a sex offender or child predator.

David Allen Clement, 32, Westlake: Second degree battery.

