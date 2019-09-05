State Farm has cut insurance rates again for drivers in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drivers in Louisiana with State Farm insurance policies will see yet another decrease, marking the fourth rate decrease for private vehicle coverage in two years.
Rates will decrease an additional 2.6%, bringing the combined impact of reductions to 10.4%.
The total state-wide expected impact for State Farm Mutual by this rate decrease in Louisiana will be approximately $36.6 million.
“We’re always evaluating how we can best serve our customers and are very pleased to be able to offer yet another rate decrease in Louisiana,” said State Farm Vice President of Agency Mark Cockerham. “Improving expenses and losses were important factors that supported our decision to make this rate change.”
Overall changes in premiums for individual motorists will vary depending on the specific details of an individual customer’s policy and chosen coverages. The proposed effective date for new and renewal business is November 25, 2019.
Louisiana customer with questions about their coverages can contact their local State Farm agent.
