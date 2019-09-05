New upper level school set to be ready for fall 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School’s South Campus has a goal of being completed by May 2020.
Reverend Frances “Boo” Kay is head of the school and says she can’t wait to see the project complete.
“Our plan is going to be to add 7th, 8th, and 9th, and then that 9th grade is going to be that corner stone class upon which we’ll build that foundation for the future," Kay said. "That 9th grade will become the 10th, 11th, and then finally the seniors.”
The Campus located at 5665 North Gray Market Drive includes a new gym, learning lake, and community center for students.
The project has been funded by gifts and pledges and the school is $2,000,000 short of thier $10,000,000 goal. It will include 5 core classrooms, 3 of which will be geared towards science, technology, engineering, art/ design, and mathematics.
“It’s our hope that we launch our seniors into the college that fit them perfectly for a very wonderful future,” Kay said.
Reverend Kay says the ultimate goal is to provide a serene learning environment for students.
Students can enroll on the school’s website.
“You can teach a relaxed happy student twice as fast as you can teach one that’s under stress and has high anxiety for whatever reason," Kay said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.