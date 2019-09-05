‘Lunch and Learn’ held to educate area seniors about Medicare and scams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Senior citizens from Southwest Louisiana are invited to an upcoming “Lunch and Learn” workshop.
The workshop will be held from 10 a.m to 12 p.m., Sept. 10, at the Allen P. August Annex Building, 2000 Moeling St., in Lake Charles.
Representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, and Peoples Health insurance companies will be speaking at the workshop. Topics discussed will include the different types of Medicare coverage and supplement plans, tips on reducing out-of-pocket expenses, the latest scams and what changes in coverage to expect in 2020. Lunch will be provided.
Calcasieu Parish TRIAD and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department are hosting the event.
The event is free and pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, contact Michelle Guidry at 337-721-4030.
