Lake Charles police officer gives woman a ride home, goes viral online

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A viral video on Facebook shows a Lake Charles officer giving a woman walking down the street a ride home.
Brittany golden posted the video and says this isn't the first time she has seen this officer go out of his way to put others before himself.
"He does it quite often actually, I've seen the patrol unit in the parking lot several times just giving people a ride or dropping them off from giving them a ride," Golden said.
The original post has garnered over 65,000 views online in just 5 days. Something that Chief of Lake Charles Police, Shawn Caldwell says is humbling.
"Well I heard it was spread as far as the north east, there was an officer in Philadelphia that saw this post so it's getting some traction," Caldwell said.
As surprised as she was to see her video gain so much attention, Golden says this is something that happens a lot, but mostly goes unnoticed.
"These police officers are actually out here protecting and serving our community every day, they have negative situations happen with police officers, but the majority of our police officers, they're here doing this every day, all the time for us," Golden said.
Caldwell says it's behavior like this that he expects to see his officers taking part in.
"The way I expect our officers to treat people is the way you would want your grandmother to be treated,” Caldwell said. “This is just a great example."
“I think we could all learn from it, we all need to step up and do it,” Golden said. “Acts of kindness go a long way, just small things.”
