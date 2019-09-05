Lake Charles Police Department K-9 Officers Receive National Recognition

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Police Canine Association honored Sgt. Mitchell Sawyer and his K-9 partner Biko for their work capturing a homicide suspect earlier this year, according to a news release from Lake Charles Police.
The award, in recognition of these Officers’ outstanding commitment to the communities they serve.
Back in March of this year, Sgt. Sawyer and K-9 Biko gave chase on foot after the suspect abandoned his vehicle. Sgt. George Miller was also on the scene to assist Sgt. Sawyer and K-9 Biko. The department says the efforts of these three officers led to the eventual arrest of the suspect.
A 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, K-9 Biko is a veteran member of LCPD’s K-9 Division, having served the department for eight years.
NPCA is a nonprofit association dedicated to the training, development and certification of law enforcement canine teams and their administrations. The association promotes and assists in the utilization of police service dogs in prevention and detection of crime.
