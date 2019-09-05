Lake Charles holding Financial Community Connection Workshop

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Community Connection workshop will be returning with a free event called “Financial Freedom through Good Budgeting and Thinking Long Term."
The workshop will be about showing citizens how they can benefit and improve their financial situation with the recent economic boom that the area is experiencing.
Mayor Nick Hunter says, "Community Connection will focus on providing real, practical information on topics such as landing a better job, gaining financial independence, leveraging banking and a good credit score to improve your personal bottom line, encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit, and much more.”
Attendees to the workshop will be entered into a raffle to win a brand-new laptop computer.
The workshop will be at the Huber Recreation Center at 2124 14th Street in Lake Charles on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6 through 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.