Lake Charles City Council approves Shell Beach Drive home to become bed and breakfast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What to do with 1301 Shell Beach Drive? It’s a question finally answered at Wednesday night’s Lake Charles City Council meeting.
You may remember our report in May 2018 — the debate centered around the Shell Beach home and whether it should become a restaurant and event center. The move was struck down.
Now, the historic home is being proposed as a bed and breakfast. This time, the city council voted in favor of the idea.
While there was support, similar to concerns heard last year, there was some hesitation.
“My grandfather built the house, Rudolph William Henry August Kraus, and I’m very much in favor of this house being used in this way," one woman, Katherine Kraus-Blake, said.
“We are opening the door, if this would be approved by the council, for all other commercial development in this area. There will be another application for commercial use on this street in the very near future," a man in opposition, Billy Loftin, said.
The proposal is the main part will have five suites — each allowed to invite 30 guests, setting the maximum occupancy at 150 people.
This, in addition to eight cottages that would eventually be built in the back of the existing property. A representative on the project spoke to how they hope there will be little impact to neighbors.
“Social functions would occur between the hours of 6 am and no later than 11 pm at night. Any parking at the house, the residence, would be either in the rear of the property or the side so as to not to distract or detract from the view of this beautiful house," Robert Tete, representing the developers, said.
Councilman John Ieyoub said this is a win win.
“Coming up with a solution to keep the house has been the challenge. I think working with the Hoffpauirs and the neighbors, has been enlightening. I think we’ve come up with some compromises that everybody agrees with and Lake Charles gets to keep that beautiful home," Ieyoub said.
The council vote Wednesday night overrode the planning and zoning commission’s vote, which struck down the bed and breakfast in a 3 to 2 vote.
