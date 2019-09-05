FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and hot days continue for SW Louisiana; still tracking Dorian

Storm surge values of up to 5 to 8 are likely along parts of South and North Carolina today and tomorrow with extensive flooding along with wind issues affecting those areas through Friday. As of Wednesday night, what was left of Fernand dissipated over Mexico after making a landfall yesterday afternoon and rapidly weakening. Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains out to sea in the far eastern Atlantic and will eventually move more to the north and stay well out to sea but could eventually attain hurricane status.