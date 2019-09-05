FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and hot days continue for SW Louisiana; still tracking Dorian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hot weather continues for Southwest Louisiana with morning temperatures in the 70s quickly warming back up into the upper 90s again this afternoon. Offshore winds will again keep humidity values in check and not allow heat index values above 105 this afternoon.
Rain chances remain out of the forecast through at least early next week as temperatures remain hot. By next Tuesday and Wednesday a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the forecast, otherwise continue to keep your plants watered and provide a cool place for the pets to stay out of the sunshine as it will be very hot with highs each afternoon close to 100 degrees.
Hurricane Dorian has ramped back up to major hurricane status of the coast of South Carolina, re-strengthening to a category three with winds of 115 mph. A landfall is still likely along the North Carolina coast on Friday before moving back out to sea and pushing into the Canadian Maritimes by Saturday.
Storm surge values of up to 5 to 8 are likely along parts of South and North Carolina today and tomorrow with extensive flooding along with wind issues affecting those areas through Friday. As of Wednesday night, what was left of Fernand dissipated over Mexico after making a landfall yesterday afternoon and rapidly weakening. Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains out to sea in the far eastern Atlantic and will eventually move more to the north and stay well out to sea but could eventually attain hurricane status.
Two other tropical waves, one east of Bermuda and the other near the Cabo Verde Islands off Africa have a chance of developing as well, but those chances over the next five days are only around 40-50%. First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.