First Alert Forecast: Heat remains through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon we’re going to continue to see heat soar. Highs are going to reach the upper 90s by this main part of the afternoon. We do have a nice breeze out of the north at times keeping the humidity from getting too bad, but we don’t get rid of the humidity completely. We’ll still have to deal with a heat index between 100-105 this afternoon. That does linger into the evening hours around dinner and kick off for a few high school football games! If you’re a fan or an athlete be sure to stay hydrated as the heat is going to be intense. Don’t forget that sunscreen either as we’ve only got a few of those smaller clouds trying to help us with the heat.
This evening and overnight we’ll see clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid 70s. It’ll be another warm and humid night and that’s the same way as we’ll start our Friday!
Friday we’re ending our work week on a high note...literally. High pressure continues to keep SWLA hot and dry! We’ll see a few clouds starting to develop during the afternoon, but our dominant feature is going to be the sunshine once again. This will help to warm us up to the upper 90s, but it also keeps the north wind meaning humidity will be on the lower side. Humidity doesn’t completely leave so we still have to deal with a little bit of a heat index between 100-105 during the afternoon. In the direct sunlight it’s sure going to feel hot! Be sure to take frequent breaks from the sun. We have our first week of high school football! The good news for those games is that rain not going to be an issue! The problem will be that its going to be a scorcher. By kickoff we’ll see temperatures hovering around 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s. We’ll slowly cool as the sun sets, but not enough to really make a difference. Everyone from athletes to fans to the band needs to be sure to drink lots of water before and during the game! Overnight, we’ll drop into the mid 70s for a warm night.
Saturday is going to be a copy and paste from Friday. High pressure still hanging around meaning that the it’s going to stay hot and dry. A few clouds will build, but the sun is still going to heat us up into the upper 90s to start the day. We don’t see a return of the too humid air, but it’ll still be there helping us to feel like the triple digits through much of the afternoon. Out door plans are definitely a go for this weekend! Hopefully those plans include a way to stay cool with this heat still hanging around. As we near sunset temperatures begin to fall and we’ll drop into the mid 70s once again for overnight lows.
Sunday we’ll start with warm and muggy conditions, but at lest we’ll see clear skies. A few cloud start to build during the afternoon, but those won’t help with the heat. Highs reach the upper 90s with a heat index between 100-105 once again. Outdoor plans are a go for this weekend with no rain to interrupt plans! But, the heat could put a damper on things as its going to a scorcher once again. Be sure to have a way to cool off in this heat. Thankfully, this pattern begins to change as we start the work week.
Monday we start with warm and humid conditions, no changes just yet, but during the afternoon we can expect a few more clouds and a very slim chance for a coastal shower. And I mean slim chance with most of remaining dry as rain chances are only at a 10% chance during the entire day. This means the heat is still going to be the main concern during the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s! That heat index is staying the same between 100-105 during the afternoon because despite cooler air temperatures we’ll see the humidity returning.
Rain chances do increase a little as we head into later next week, but overall no great chances of rain for everybody in the next 10 days.
Out in the tropics, we’re still monitoring Hurricane Dorian still a category 2 storm now impacting the Carolinas with winds at 110 mph. Dorian is moving north/northeast at this time and by Friday evening we should be saying goodbye to Dorian as it moves out into the Atlantic! We are still watching 3 other areas for development, but none of those are forecast to develop or impact land in the next 5 days. A quick mention of Tropical Storm Gabrielle which is a fish storm not impacting anyone expect the fish in the Atlantic.
