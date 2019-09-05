Deuce McAllister previews Saints’ season opener against Texans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints fan have an extra long wait for the 2019 season to open thanks to the team not kicking off until Monday night against the Houston Texans.
Deuce McAllister examined the matchup on this week’s Black & Gold Review Show and pinpointed the offensive line’s protection against All-Pro defensive lineman J.J. Watt “Keep Drew Brees upright, he’ll get you in the right place," McAllister said. "That’s basically what this offense is all about. You’ll get a stern test against Houston. You’ll have to keep him upright, he will get you in the right play and then from there, it’ll be one-on-one opportunities whether it’s outside or with the running back.”
Meanwhile, when the Texans have the ball, expect crowd noise to play a factor as Houston will be breaking in newly acquired players at left tackle, running back and wide receiver “On every just about every play, you’re almost going to have to tag it so that each guy knows what he has got to do so when you talk about being loud in the Superdome? Do you know how tough that is going to be? So for the Saints, I think it helps tremendously.”
Looking ahead to the season a whole, McAllister thinks the preseason has helped the Saints “I felt like, earlier, this was a 10-6 team. After seeing them throughout the summer and OTAs and training camp, I feel like 11-5. If there’s a swing game in there then they can get to 12-4 but I feel good about 11-5 and NFC South Champs as well.”
The campaign will begin Monday at 6:10 p.m. as the black and gold look to end a 5-game skid in season openers.
