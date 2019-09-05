Deuce McAllister previews Saints’ season opener against Texans

Meanwhile, when the Texans have the ball, expect crowd noise to play a factor as Houston will be breaking in newly acquired players at left tackle, running back and wide receiver “On every just about every play, you’re almost going to have to tag it so that each guy knows what he has got to do so when you talk about being loud in the Superdome? Do you know how tough that is going to be? So for the Saints, I think it helps tremendously.”