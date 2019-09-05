Crying Eagle releases 2019 McNeese commemorative can

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Crying Eagle Brewing Company has announced that it will be re-releasing a special edition McNeese State University commemorative can for its Louisiana Lager.
President of the Crying Eagle Brewing Company Eric Avery said, “2018 was our first release of a McNeese commemorative can and it was a huge success. So much so we couldn’t pass up the chance to do it again. We feel our partnership with McNeese State is a great way for us to show our support for our local University.”
The 2019 can was designed by local artist, Summer Boudreaux, and showcases McNeese State University’s Horse and Rider and the traditional "M" logo.
The special edition cans are currently in production and are set for release the same day as the McNeese vs. Oklahoma State away game on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Crying Eagle will be celebrating the release with a “Game Day Experience,” which will include a FanZone pop up, photo ops with Rowdy, Games, and a Live Stream of the McNeese vs OSU game with kick-off at 6 p.m.
The special edition cans can be purchased at Crying Eagle Brewery here in Lake Charles as well as select retail locations. A portion of the proceeds for each case sold will be used to support McNeese State University.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.