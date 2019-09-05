Comment period closed on Pelican Refinery; no word on public hearing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Four-thirty Thursday afternoon was the deadline for people to ask for a public hearing and submit comments on a draft permit for Pelican Refining off Highway 3059.
The upper reaches of the Calcasieu River are used for many recreational purposes including fishing and skiing, or maybe just a bit of serenity. And that's why many would hate to see the old refinery ever start up again.
Mike Tritico is an environmentalist with RESTORE (Restore Environmental Symmetry to Our Ravaged Earth.)
"I think that that area's beautiful and anything that can be done to keep it from deteriorating would be a good thing," said Tritico, during an interview at a nearby boat launch.
Still, the company has a draft permit before Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that provides for storm water discharge from the site, but also to discharge process wastewater which would only be necessary if the refinery starts operating again. And nearby residents remember problems in the past. Tritico has seen discharges from many industrial facilities over the years.
“We know from history that there have been many, many problems caused by discharges whether it was within a permit limit or somebody broke the permit, things go wrong and even if they don't go wrong a lot of these permits are just too lax,” he said.
Neighbors say the refinery is not operating and understand the owners want to sell it.
Tritico sent comments to DEQ and asked for a public hearing.
"We've lost beautiful cypress swamps, we've got saltwater intrusion that alters the ecosystem tremendously and we've got pollutants in the sediments that collect in the fish. If we had had extensive public hearings and the public would go and participate, we could have avoided a lot of the adverse impact," said Tritico.
No word yet on if or when a public hearing will be held.
We have not been able to reach anyone with Pelican Refining for comment. We’ll let you know when we find out DEQ’s decision.
