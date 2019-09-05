Body found behind shopping center on Gerstner Memorial

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found behind a shopping center on Gerstner Memorial Drive.
Deputies do not yet know if the death was from natural causes or whether foul play is suspected, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Myers said the body was found at the shopping center that houses Northern Tool and Equipment, Save a Lot, Osaka, Citi Trends and Family Dollar.
KPLC will have more as information becomes available.
