Body of drowning victim recovered from Sabine River

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 40-year-old woman drowned on the Sabine River Wednesday, Beauregard Parish officials said.
The body of Dolly Joyce Laughlin, 40, was recovered at 8 a.m. today, according to information from Beauregard Sheriff Ricky Moses.
Moses said the Sheriff’s Office received a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday that Laughlin had been swept away by the current near the Palmer Lake Boat Launch and could not be located.
The Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Fire District 1 and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries searched until dark. The search was called off at that time for safety issues, Moses said.
The search resumed Thursday morning, with additional assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division. Laughlin’s body was recovered at approximately 8 a.m. An autopsy will be conducted by the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office.
