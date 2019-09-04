TROPICAL UPDATE: Tracking Dorian, Fernand and Gabrielle

A fairly robust tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa will also be a contender for a future tropical system as it’s given a 70% chance of developing by this weekend over the far eastern Atlantic near or west of the Cabo Verde Islands as it tracks generally toward the west-northwest. This system, if formed will have plenty of time to track and would be well over 2 weeks before it would be any threat to land, unless it too curves out to sea which is also a distinct possibility. We’ll keep you updated!