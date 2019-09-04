TROPICAL UPDATE: Tracking Dorian, Fernand and Gabrielle

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Dorian continues to lash the east coast of Florida this morning and is now heading toward the NW and will near the coast of Georgia later today, although likely remain just offshore.
That said, close enough that hurricane-force-wind gusts will be likely in places like Savannah before impact coastal South Carolina on Thursday and North Carolina by Friday.
The possibility of a landfall at some point along the journey is not out of the question, especially when the storm gets closer to the Carolinas through Friday.
Tropical Storm Fernand continues to move toward the Mexican coastline and will be over land later today, south of Brownsville, Texas and will quickly weaken and dissipated altogether by Thursday. The storm was only about 40 miles off the coast of La Pesca, Mexico around mid-morning Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern part of the Atlantic. The general track of this storm will be toward the NW and it remains out to sea with no land interactions expected through its entire journey at sea.
Invest 92-L is the tropical disturbance just east of the island of Bermuda has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours with some further development possible as the system moves toward the northeast and a tropical depression could form later today or tomorrow although upper level winds are not conducive for this to have a chance at any significant development and it is also remains out to sea.
A fairly robust tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa will also be a contender for a future tropical system as it’s given a 70% chance of developing by this weekend over the far eastern Atlantic near or west of the Cabo Verde Islands as it tracks generally toward the west-northwest. This system, if formed will have plenty of time to track and would be well over 2 weeks before it would be any threat to land, unless it too curves out to sea which is also a distinct possibility. We’ll keep you updated!
