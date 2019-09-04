temporary ferry closure affects Cameron Parish residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The announcement of a week-long closure has left Cameron Parish residents fed up.
Marcia Townley, server at Dockside Bar & Grill, has lived in Cameron for 4 years and isn’t surprised the ferry is not operational for the majority of the week.
“Something’s going to have to be done," Townley said. “It is always down.”
Townley says the ferry’s closure only brings down business for the popular shop.
“I live off of tips mainly, and if you don’t have the people here you can’t make the tips," Townley said." It’s really affected this business in a great way.”
But Townley says it’s not just business that gets affected.
“The only means to get in to Cameron from Holly beach, Johnson Bayou, even Texas area is via ferry," Townley said. " If the ferry is down people have to drive almost 2 hours probably around. We have heard over, and over, and over that something was going to be done," Townley said. "We really haven’t seen anything yet.”
The Department of Transportation and development gave this statement:
"Louisiana House Bill 578 allocates $20 million for the acquisition of a new Cameron Ferry. This funding will become available in 2021. Until that funding becomes available, DOTD has a preliminary plan for replacement of the Cameron Ferry, and is working to select a firm to complete the final design.”
“It’s taking a toll on a lot of people," Townley said. " It’s taking people away from their family lives and it’s taking revenue from us. It really adds up over time. Something is going to have to be done.”
DOTD suggests motorists check this website for ferry closures ahead of their commute.
The Department of Transportation and Development says work will begin at 7 a.m. each morning and the ferry will reopen in the evenings.
