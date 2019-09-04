SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 3, 2019.
Andrew Casey Howard, 39, Vinton: Flight from an officer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Lee Guillory, 21, Dusan: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; improper child passenger restraint; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin Noah Adams, 21, Kaplan: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; use on an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer (3 charges).
Dana Lee Gauthier, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Colen Matthew Thomas Cole, 25, Sulphur: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Terrill Travenski Alfred, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary.
Kendal Tremayne Runnels, 40, Bay City, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Carlos Esteban Taperia-Taperia, 22, Waggaman: Federal detainer.
Garrett McClain Lyon, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated battery.
Patrick Jermaine Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Steven Ray Thibodeaux Jr., 32, Crowley: Instate detainer.
Vincent Touson Jr., 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Elizabeth Ann Venelman, 41, Bastrop: ARDC detainer.
Trey Rhylan Comeaux, 19, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Allen Sanders II, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.
