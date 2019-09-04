Starks man accused of sex with teen

CALCASIEU, La. (KPLC) - A Starks man is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl in January, authorities say.
Detectives received a complaint on Aug. 29, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Richey confirmed to detectives that he had sex with the girl on “numerous occasions," including in a different state.
Richey faces one count of aggravated crime against nature. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $350,000.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.