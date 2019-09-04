Residents keeping an eye out for would-be burglars caught on camera

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s a sign of the times - bad guys up to no good and nowadays, they are likely going to get caught on camera.
A local homeowner video is going viral as neighbors keep an eye out for those involved in an attempted burglary in downtown Lake Charles.
Thursday August 29, two young men are first spotted walking by. Then they try to break into a home on Cleveland Street in Lake Charles.
The home is well equipped with security devices and alarms put in place by homeowner Chad Moreno.
“Even watching the video, cars going past our house every 30 seconds. It was a busy day in the neighborhood,” said Moreno.
A security camera seemed to be staring them in the face, but they were bold, and cameras didn’t seem to deter them.
“He does have tattoos, so I know one of them does have some identifiable tattoos on him, but other than that, I think they knew there were cameras and either didn’t care or weren’t worried about it. Just the way that they didn’t seem to care and the way he hurled that brick through the window, that’s just not right,” said Moreno.
Yet, something caused them to run off. Was it the idea of climbing through shards of glass?
“I think he knew he couldn’t crawl in there probably without cutting himself,” said Moreno.
Or barking dogs? Or the mail carrier?
“The mail carrier was on our front porch, probably within 2 or 3 minutes of them being on our back porch,” said Moreno.
Or was it the plumbers two houses down or a neighbor starting his motor cycle that caused them to run off?
Neighbor Homer Abernathy says it's getting old.
“House down the street on the left, couple months ago, broad daylight, twelve noon, no cars were in the driveway. They broke into it and took some things. It’s just a problem in this area. Seems like they’d get some more patrols or something,” said Abernathy. Though, he does not know if it was the same people,” he said.
Abernathy and others are on alert.
“They better pray I don’t catch 'em. That’s what I’d tell them. And I’m serious too," said Abernathy, retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Stay alert. Even if you have security cameras doesn't mean they're going to work all the time,” advises Moreno.
Moreno hopes the video will help police catch the culprits and perhaps prevent other burglaries in the downtown area.
Lake Charles Police notified Moreno they have assigned an investigator to the case. Anyone who can identify the men on video should contact police.
To watch the whole video click here.
