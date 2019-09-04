Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church celebrating centennial

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur will be celebrating its centennial this Sunday, September 8, 2019.
The church is planning a Eucharistic street procession that will be a little over half a mile.
The procession will start at the current church at 1109 Cypress St. and end at the Sulphur City Court, which was the former church, at 802 South Huntington St.
The celebration will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Sulphur Police will be blocking off Cypress St. along the route for the procession.
The church was first dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary under the title of Our Lady of Prompt Succor on July 13, 1919. It served as a mission of Immaculate Conception for twelve years before it was established as a parish.
