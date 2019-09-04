If you are on Social Security Disability and you are currently collecting spousal support, do you have to claim spousal support as part of your income when applying for any type of government services?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
QUESTION 1: Is a succession required if:
a. The deceased was married once, the surviving spouse was married once;
b. Both are residents of Louisiana and married to each other for over 55 years;
c. There are only the surviving spouse and two adult children;
d. If yes, what is the time frame?
e. The estate is a little too large for Small Estate Affidavit.
ANSWER: A succession is required whenever the heirs need to get legal possession or title of the deceased’s property, such as real estate, bank accounts, cars, and some cases pension plans. Generally speaking, the heirs have thirty years to obtain a judgment of possession. Claims to ownership of immovable property never prescribe; however, it is recommended that the heirs act as quickly as possible to protect their inheritance rights.
Louisiana Civil Code Article 3502 states that an action for the recognition of a right of inheritance and recovery of the whole or a part of a succession is subject to a liberative prescription of thirty years. This prescription commences to run from the day of the opening of the succession. Louisiana Civil Code Article 934 states that succession occurs at the death of a person.
In Louisiana, an affidavit of small succession (otherwise known as a small estate affidavit) can be used when the value of the estate is less than $125,000 at the time of death and the decedent died without a will. This affidavit is filed with the clerk of court in the parish of the deceased’s residence. If the estate is more than $125,000 or the deceased executed a last will and testament, then a succession proceeding will have to be filed with the court in the parish where the decedent lived and signed off by a judge.
QUESTION 2: My husband passed 10 years ago, his parents are still living, he has one brother, what happens to my husband’s share of his inheritance (that he would have received from his parents), he does have 2 adult children.
ANSWER: Assuming that the husband’s parents have not executed a last will and testament, then his brother will inherit one-half of the parents’ estate and the husband’s two children will inherit the other one-half share that would have gone to the husband. The two children would then have a one-fourth interest each in their grandparents’ estate.
Louisiana Civil Code Article 880 states in part that in the absence of valid testamentary disposition, the undisposed property of the deceased devolves by operation of law in favor of his descendants, ascendants and collaterals, by blood or by adoption and in favor of his spouse not judicially separated from him.
Louisiana Civil Code Article 888 states that descendants succeed to the property of their ascendants. They take in equal portions and by heads if they are in the same degree. They take by roots if all or some of them succeed by representation.
QUESTION 3: If you are on Social Security Disability and you are currently collecting spousal support, do you have to claim spousal support as part of your income when applying for any type of government services?
ANSWER: Yes. Spousal support (also referred to as alimony) is considered income and has to be counted as an income source when applying for governmental benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, federal housing programs or federal student aid.
