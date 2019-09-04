If you are on Social Security Disability and you are currently collecting spousal support, do you have to claim spousal support as part of your income when applying for any type of government services?

In Louisiana, an affidavit of small succession (otherwise known as a small estate affidavit) can be used when the value of the estate is less than $125,000 at the time of death and the decedent died without a will. This affidavit is filed with the clerk of court in the parish of the deceased’s residence. If the estate is more than $125,000 or the deceased executed a last will and testament, then a succession proceeding will have to be filed with the court in the parish where the decedent lived and signed off by a judge.