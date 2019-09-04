Homeowners escape house fire on Beaugh Road

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A house on Beaugh Road is believed to be a “total loss” after a fire Wednesday morning.
District Chief David Perrodin, with the Lake Charles Fire Department, said the occupants of the home were able to get out safely when they saw smoke in the home.
The Fire Department got the call around 8 a.m. The fire was “totally involved” and lasted about two hours, Perrodin said.
An investigation is underway to learn the cause of the fire.
Beaugh Road is off Common Street, south of McNeese Street.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.