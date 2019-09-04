FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very hot days ahead for Louisiana as the tropics remain very active

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The benign weather pattern of heat and sunshine continues over the next several days, so make sure to water your plants and pack on the sunscreen when outdoors as nothing will be changing anytime soon. Morning temperatures start off in the 70s and quickly warm up into the 90s by midday, topping out in the upper 90s by afternoon. Winds remain offshore out of the northeast between 5 and 15 mph which will help keep dew points low enough that heat index values are no higher than 102 to 105 during the hottest part of the day.
The current pattern in place will continue as upper level high pressure remains strong over the region, pushing back any rain chances in the forecast through the upcoming weekend and only slight chances of rain returning for a couple of days next Monday and Tuesday before the ridge re-strengthens over the area by the middle to latter of half next week bringing back similar weather to our current set-up.
Tropical Storm Fernand continues to move toward the Mexican coastline and will be over land by this afternoon and evening south of Brownsville, Texas and will quickly weaken and dissipated altogether by Thursday.
Tropical Depression Eight has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Gabrielle west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern part of the Atlantic. The general track of this storm will be toward the NW and it remains out to sea with no land interactions expected through its entire journey at sea.
A tropical disturbance just east of the island of Bermuda has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours with some further development possible as the system moves toward the northeast and a tropical depression could form later today or tomorrow although upper level winds are not conducive for this to have a chance at any significant development and it is also remains out to sea.
A fairly robust tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa will also be a contender for a future tropical system as it’s given a 70% chance of developing by this weekend over the far eastern Atlantic near or west of the Cabo Verde Islands as it tracks generally toward the west-northwest. This system, if formed will have plenty of time to track and would be well over 2 weeks before it would be any threat to land, unless it too curves out to sea which is also a distinct possibility. We’ll keep you updated!
At this time there are no tropical threats to the northern Gulf Coast, but it’s that time of year that things change quickly in the tropics with the peak of hurricane season approaching over the next couple of weeks. It’s important to have your plan in place and remain prepared just in case!
