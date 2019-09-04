FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very hot days ahead for Louisiana as the tropics remain very active

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The benign weather pattern of heat and sunshine continues over the next several days, so make sure to water your plants and pack on the sunscreen when outdoors as nothing will be changing anytime soon. Morning temperatures start off in the 70s and quickly warm up into the 90s by midday, topping out in the upper 90s by afternoon. Winds remain offshore out of the northeast between 5 and 15 mph which will help keep dew points low enough that heat index values are no higher than 102 to 105 during the hottest part of the day.