First Alert Forecast: High temperatures continue as the tropics become most active all season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It is another beautiful day with the sun shining and barely any clouds around. Most places are nice and sunny with plenty of blue sky. I do not expect any rain once again today. Satellite and radar show no rain anywhere around us, and I expect that to continue. Futurecast confirms that we should not have to deal with any rain today. There may be a few passing clouds at times, but nothing to worry about. They may provide just a little shade if anything. Meanwhile, temperatures are warming up to the upper 80s and lower 90s already. It is going to be a hot one again. IN fact, by this afternoon, it should warm up to the mid to upper 90s. Then you still have to factor in the humidity, so it will feel even warmer. Make sure to stay hydrated today or make plans by the pool. Also, the tropics are very active with three named storms at this time.
This evening, it will still be hot. The temperatures will cool at a quick rate around sunset, then the cooling process will slow down for the remainder of the evening and overnight. It should feel like the 90s this evening, then by tonight it will cool down to the 80s. Still no rain in the forecast as the radar remains clear!
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be more of what we are watching. Those temperatures will slowly cool down to the mid 70s. A couple places may be closer to the 80s than others. There should still be a lot of humidity making it feel a little warmer than the actual temperature. Therefore, it will be warm and muggy overnight. However, it should still be a nice start to the day on Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will be almost a copy and paste. More hot sunny days. Personally, I would take this because I don’t like the rain! It should be mostly sunny as the temperatures reach the upper 90s. Some areas may reach the triple digits for the actual temperature. It will certainly be hot for sure.
Don’t get too concerned though. The heat index will not be too far off from the actual temperature. This is due to northeasterly winds coming in and bringing slightly drier air. Rather than the southerly winds bringing humid air. So, even though the temperature will be in the upper 90s, it will feel like the upper 90s and maybe the lower triple digits. It will still be hot enough to take caution in the heat.
By this weekend, the rain chances will continue to remain low. I do not expect any rain both Saturday and Sunday. The sun will be out shining making it a beautiful day. Temperatures will still be very hot. I have the high temperature in the afternoon forecast in the upper 90s. There will be some humidity, so it will still feel hotter than that. Stay hydrated and maybe make plans by the pool.
The reason for the low rain chances and high temperatures is partially because of Dorian. Dorian is riding along the east coast and will be pulling all the energy and moisture toward the center of the storm. Therefore, most of the rest of the southeast region will remain sunny and hot. Also, an upper-level high pressure will move in from the west and keep the temperature high and the rain chances low. The high-pressure center and Dorian will work together to keep this trend going.
In the tropics, Dorian is still a very dangerous storm. It is now a category two storm after being a category five for some time. The storm is moving very slowly to the west-northwest. Florida will still be impacted, but Dorian may not make landfall around that area. The Carolinas are another area that may be impacted greatly. It will take time before Dorian is gone or weakens.
Meanwhile, two other named storms. Fernand and Gabrielle have both formed. Fernand is in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading to the west. The storm should not last long. Gabrielle is in the Atlantic and is heading to the open water. Gabrielle should not affect anyone. There is also a 60% chance from another storm nearby off the coast of Africa. In the middle of the Atlantic, there is an area with a 50% chance of development moving to the north.
We are basically at the peek of hurricane season. This means that the tropics will have the most activity around this time of the year. Make sure to always have a plan in place and we will continue to always keep you up to date on what’s happening.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.