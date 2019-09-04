First Alert Forecast: High temperatures continue as the tropics become most active all season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It is another beautiful day with the sun shining and barely any clouds around. Most places are nice and sunny with plenty of blue sky. I do not expect any rain once again today. Satellite and radar show no rain anywhere around us, and I expect that to continue. Futurecast confirms that we should not have to deal with any rain today. There may be a few passing clouds at times, but nothing to worry about. They may provide just a little shade if anything. Meanwhile, temperatures are warming up to the upper 80s and lower 90s already. It is going to be a hot one again. IN fact, by this afternoon, it should warm up to the mid to upper 90s. Then you still have to factor in the humidity, so it will feel even warmer. Make sure to stay hydrated today or make plans by the pool. Also, the tropics are very active with three named storms at this time.