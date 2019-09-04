Ed Orgeron confident LSU will be ready for top 10 test at Texas

ED ORGERON: Competition Tuesday. The week’s already on the way. I’m going to recap last week’s game just a little bit, move on to Texas.Very proud of our whole football team, our coaching staff, the way they prepared for this game. We were very efficient on offense, the spread offense. Got off to a good start. Joe was on the money with his passes.I thought 14 guys catching the ball, we spread the ball around very well. Offensive line blocked, no sacks. Hold Georgia Southern to 98 yards of total offense was a tremendous job by our staff. I thought we tackled well for the first game. We won the turnover ratio, which we know those guys are plus 22. We were plus two. We worked very hard on that.On special teams Derek Stingley showed us some stuff in the return game. Cade York was 2-2 on field goals, 7-7 for extra points. Overall I thought it was a great team effort.Obviously we’re going to face a great opponent in Texas this week on the road. It’s going to be a very good challenge for our football team, but we’re going to be up for it.A little bit about Texas. They’re plus two, we’re plus two. Offense is led by Sam Ehlinger, quarterback, a very good football player. He’s a complete football player. He does a lot of things with his feet. He does a great job with his arm. He makes some great decisions. Excellent scheme, similar to us on offense. He knows where to go with the football.Keaontay Ingram, a big back, physical and explosive. Collin Johnson may be the biggest and one of the best receivers we see all year. We’re going to have to a plan for him. Very strong up front, have a very good scheme.On defense, 3-3-5. They’re returning four starters. Their linebackers are very, very good. So is Caden Sterns, one of the best safeties we’re going to see. Joseph Ossai, No. 46, is an excellent linebacker. Those guys can run and hit. They blitz a whole bunch, zone blitz football team.On special teams they have a lot of great athletes. Jake Smith is an outstanding returner. We have to know where he’s at all the time.This is a very well-coached, good football team. Going into Austin, Texas, we have to practice the noise this week. It’s going to be a loud stadium. We’re playing on the turf. We’re going to get there early, get ready to go. Will be a tremendous challenge for our football team.Any questions.