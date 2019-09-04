DeRidder Fire Department not issuing burn permits until further notice

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Fire Department has issued a statement on Facebook saying they will not be issuing burn permits until further notice.
DeRidder authorities say the lack of rainfall in the area and high temperatures have created dry conditions. The post goes on to say if any significant rainfall is received, the department will began issuing permits again.
This only affects those who live within City of DeRidder.
Barbecue and fire pits manufactured for retail sale for the purpose of burning shall be exempt from an open-burn permit. All other pits shall require inspection by the Fire department for approval to determine safe operation.
Barbecue and fire pits shall maintain adequate clearance from any flammable materials. Barbeque and fire pits shall only burn natural vegetation or materials which are regulated by manufacturer regulations.
