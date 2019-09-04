COACH O: LSU Tigers prepare for Texas showdown

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Tuesday afternoon to preview the first away game of the season as No. 6 LSU travels to Austin to face No. 10 Texas.
LSU opened up the 2019 season at home against Georgia Southern. The Tigers beat the Eagles 55-3. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow finished 23-of-27 for 278 yards and five touchdowns. He tied Zach Mettenberger’s record that was set in 2013 against UAB. All of Burrow’s scoring tosses were in the first half, although he did play in the third quarter.
The Longhorns opened up their season against Louisiana Tech and beat the Bulldogs 45-14. Starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for four scores against the Bulldogs.
LSU is currently a 5-point favorite over Texas.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.