Brewers top Houston 4-2; Greinke loses 1st with Astros

The Astros lost center fielder George Springer in the bottom of the fifth. He was carted off the field after colliding with the wall after catching a long fly ball off the bat of Braun. Springer immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his head as his glove fell off. After attention from the Astros' medical staff, Springer got to his feet and sat up in the cart as it was driven off the field. There was immediate update on Springer's condition.