Authorities say man who fired at suspect during chase was uncle of homicide victim

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - The man who fired at a suspect during a police chase down I-10 on Labor Day was the uncle of a homicide victim, authorities say.
Trinity Daqwan Coleman, 36, of Franklin, a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Chiquita Lumpkin, in Franklin Labor Day morning, was arrested following a police chase and standoff on I-10 Monday. State Trooper Derek Senegal said troopers attempted to stop Coleman, who was driving a silver Cadillac CTS, near Crowley because a BOLO had been issued for the car.
The chase ended in the area of Welsh and Lacassine.
During the chase, Lumpkin’s uncle, Clarence Fine, 57, of Jeanerette, was driving north on the I-10 service road, when he drove across the median, parked his car in the middle of the interstate and got out, Senegal said.
As Coleman passed by, with police following him, Fine fired at him, Senegal said. Coleman returned fire, although neither was hit.
Gunfire can be heard on viewer video of the incident.
Both men are currently being held at the Jeff Davis Parish jail on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal carrying/discharge of weapons. Bond is set at $300,000 for Fine. Coleman is being held without bond.
