Wild alligator season starts this week in SWLA

GRAND CHENIER, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday marks the start of wild alligator season for all Southwest Louisiana Parishes.
At the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, their annual controlled alligator season is going on from September 4-11 until noon. After 12 p.m., the public will be allowed to enter the refuge and utilize recreational areas until sunset, when the refuge closes.
“That gives our hunters time to get out there to remove the alligators for the day and get everybody back off the property so that the public can use it and not have to worry about crossing paths with the alligator hunters,” Angela Guidry, a biologist with the Louisiana Alligator Management Program, said.
Guidry says an additional 100 tags were issued and more days were added to the controlled harvest this year.
“Every year we get reports from the users of our property about various alligators near water control structures and user places that our people are utilizing," Guidry said. "So we are just trying to remove a few more of those alligators before we have any human animal conflicts.”
Guidry says those who have already purchased tags have until Tuesday to pick them up, as the alligator harvest starts Wednesday. She also has a warning for those who didn’t purchase a license or tag who might try and participate.
“Yeah you’re going to face some pretty stiff penalties if you’re caught trapping an alligator outside of the season or without a license or without a tag you could face some money fines and some jail time.” Guidry said.
Since the beginning of the Wildlife and Fisheries alligator harvest program in 1972, over 850,000 wild alligators have been harvested and sold, bringing in around $250,000,000 worth of revenue to landowners and trappers.
