Welsh man arrested after pursuit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Welsh man has been arrested for several drug related offenses following a short pursuit, according to the Welsh Police Department.
Welsh Police say that on Friday, August 30, 2019, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Hwy 90 near South Adams St. for a traffic violation around 9 p.m.
According to the officer, when he activated his emergency lights the suspect’s vehicle refused to stop and continued driving east for about 3 miles, sticking his hand out of the window and pointing it in the air.
Police say the suspect then pulled into a driveway just outside Welsh city limits.
Welsh Police then deployed a K-9 unit and officers told the suspect to exit the vehicle.
The suspect, Karl Monceaux, 26, of Welsh, complied with police and was placed under arrest.
Monceaux was booked into the Welsh City Jail for not having a licence plate light, flight from an officer, possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
