TROPICAL UPDATE: New depression forms in the Gulf, no threat to Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The tropics are becoming very busy with Hurricane Dorian working slowly north of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and is about 100 miles east of the Florida coastline. The storm is forecast to never make an official landfall in Florida and has weakened to Category 2 as of the 10:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Interests along the Carolinas will need to monitor the storm for a potential landfall by Thursday or Friday, specifically the North Carolina coastline where a potential strike as a Category 2 is possible anywhere from near Wilmington to the Outer Banks.
Meanwhile, a new depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is heading toward Mexico, away from the U.S. Some peripheral outer rain bands extend northward to about Galveston today but remain south of the Louisiana coastline as sunshine will prevail and hot temperatures continue over the days ahead with no threat from this tropical system. If named later today or tomorrow it would most likely become Fernand. The storm is located east of La Pesca, Mexico in the state of Tamaulipas and should be inland by Thursday as a potential tropical storm.
Another tropical wave off Africa, labeled Invest 91-L has a high chance of becoming a named storm later this week as well and could become either Fernand or Gabrielle, depending on timing of when the Gulf storm develops and takes its name. Early indications are that this future tropical system poses no threat to the U.S. and remains out to sea, curving off to the north in the far eastern Atlantic. There is also a chance of more tropical development near Invest 91-L emerging off the African coastline later this week, with a medium chance of developing over the next five days near the Cabo Verde Islands.
If that’s not enough, another tropical disturbance in the north-central Atlantic east of Bermuda has the chance for formation as well, given the designation Invest 92-L. It too looks to remain out to sea as it’s already on a northerly course.
