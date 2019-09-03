TROPICAL UPDATE: New depression forms in the Gulf, no threat to Southwest Louisiana

Another tropical wave off Africa, labeled Invest 91-L has a high chance of becoming a named storm later this week as well and could become either Fernand or Gabrielle, depending on timing of when the Gulf storm develops and takes its name. Early indications are that this future tropical system poses no threat to the U.S. and remains out to sea, curving off to the north in the far eastern Atlantic. There is also a chance of more tropical development near Invest 91-L emerging off the African coastline later this week, with a medium chance of developing over the next five days near the Cabo Verde Islands.