SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 2, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 2, 2019.
Shaun Floyd Beham, 23, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derrick Dennard Rolack, 36, Jacksonville, FL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; transactions involving the proceeds from drug offenses.
Marco Tulio Hernandez, 33, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Osman Edgardo Lagos-Vallecillo, 31, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Jose Urbana Hernedez, 29, Sulphur: Federal detainer.
Adam Japelle Nicholas, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
James Edward Ellis, 27, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerome Wayne Soileau, 52, Lake Charles: Unsafe vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Kandie Kae Thomas, 61, Ferriday: ARDC detainer.
Matthew David, 29, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Shane Michael Sittig, 46, Sulphur: Second degree battery; disturbing the peace.
Alex Perrez Griffith, 19, Ville Platte: First offense battery of a dating partner.
