Police investigating Huber Park shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police say that they are currently investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in Huber Park.
Department Spokesman Sgt. Larry Moss says police responded to a call on 4th Ave. at Huber Park on Monday, September 2, 2019 around 4:07 p.m.
On arrival, officers say they discovered a shooting had occurred and transported a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to a local hospital for treatment.
Lake Charles Police say that this case is on-going and ask anyone with information to contact them at 337-491-1311.
