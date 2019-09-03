McNeese’s Raborn named Southland Special Teams Player of the Week

LAKE CHARLES – Following his performance in his first game as McNeese’s starting punter, Bailey Raborn has been named the Southland Special Teams Player of the Week following the Cowboys’ 34-28 win over Southern.
In addition, the junior from Lafayette garnered LSWA Special Teams Player of the Week honors along with being named to the STATS National Special Teams Honorable Mention list.
Raborn was phenomenal in his first action as the Cowboys’ punter, booting it six times for a 45.5 average and two downed inside the 20-yard line.
Three of his kicks went for 50 yards or more with a long of 56 and three of the six resulted in muffed punts which the Cowboys recovered and led to three scores.
He flipped the field on five of his punts, pinning Southern inside its own 25-yard line on four punts.
Joining Raborn with the Louisiana honors was LSU quarterback Joe Burrow who tied a school record with five touchdown passes while completing 23 of 27 passes for 278 yards in the Tigers’ win over Georgia Southern.
ULM linebacker Chase Day garnered defensive player of the week honors after he helped guide the Warhawks to a win over Grambling with a career-high 12 tackles.
McNeese will be back in action this Saturday when it visits Oklahoma State at 6 p.m.
