McNeese to hold pannel on WWII’s impact on Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and McNeese State University will be hosting a panel discussion on World War II’s impact on Southwest Louisiana this Thursday, September 5, 2019.
The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Tritico Theatre at McNeese State University. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the panel running from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The panel will be moderated by John Bridges with panelists sharing first-hand accounts of what it was like to live through that time period. Local historians will also be sharing insight on the war’s impact on life here in America and in Southwest Louisiana.
Panelists will include:
- Lake Charles native and WWII Navy Veteran, Noah Lewis
- Lake Charles Native, Mary Ann Monk
- American Press “Our Past” columnist, Mike Jones
- Citgo Retiree, Bob Davidson
The event is being hosted in conjunction with “The Pelican State Goes to War: Louisiana in WWII” exhibit which is currently on display at the History City Hall in Lake Charles. The exhibit will be on display through October 19, 2019.
For more information on the panel discussion you can call 337-491-9176.
