Louisiana sends first responders to aid in response to Hurricane Dorian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana is sending first responders to the East Coast to help in the response to Hurricane Dorian.
Dorian has been sitting over the Bahamas, but has begun to move north and is expected to skirt the East Coast.
Acadian Ambulance sent 30 ambulances and crews to Florida, where they are awaiting deployment.
Entergy is sending more than 200 Louisiana employees and contractors to North Carolina.
“Mutual assistance is an important part of storm restoration,” Entergy said in a Facebook post. “We’ve been the beneficiaries of help from other utilities multiple times, and we’re always glad to return the favor!”
