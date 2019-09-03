High speed chase on I-10 ends with arrest of persons of interest in homicide case

WELSH, La. (KPLC) -A police chase on I-10 on Labor Day involved two vehicles, both driven by persons of interest in a homicide in Franklin, Louisiana, authorities say.
It ended with a standoff on I-10 that lasted around three hours, stopping traffic in both directions.
State Police say that the suspect that led law enforcement on a high speed chase through multiple parishes is now in custody. That suspect, who has not been identified, is also connected to a homicide investigation that is ongoing in Franklin.
Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop D, said a ‘Be on the Lookout’ call was put out on a silver Cadillac just before 10 a.m.
The driver is considered a person of interest in the shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in Franklin Monday morning.
Troopers say the incident began in St. Mary Parish where officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. The pursuit continued onto I-10 where it has come to an end in the westbound lanes near Lacassine and Welsh.
“We seen the car coming down the interstate with like 20 to 30 cop cars behind them..the whole side driver side was busted, the tires were shot out..he was driving on the rim, said eyewitness Ashley Patrick.
State Police say that the driver of the vehicle surrendered to law enforcement Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported in his capture, no other people or children were inside the vehicle.
No word yet on what charges the suspects will face.
